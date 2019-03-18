CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Store down as iPad update rumors swirl

The online store went down on Monday.

Apple will be right back, but what will it bring?

The Apple Store went down early Monday, which typically precedes the arrival of new hardware.

It comes a week ahead of its March 25 event, but that's expected to focus on Apple's Netflix-like streaming service and/or its news service.

We got a hint that Apple would reveal iPad and iMac updates ahead of the event from a Saturday tweet by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, as previously reported by 9to5Mac.

"If Apple was to be planning, say, new iPad and iMac announcements for this week, it would make a real statement about how much it wants to focus its March 25th event on its news and video services," he wrote.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Back in December, we heard rumors that Apple would launch a pair of lower-priced iPad models -- a 7.9-inch model and another that's more than 10 inches -- in 2019.

First published at 2:27 a.m PT.
Updated at 3:00 a.m. PT: Adds more details.

