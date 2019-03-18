Apple/Screenshot by CNET

The Apple Store went down early Monday, which typically precedes the arrival of new hardware.

It comes a week ahead of its March 25 event, but that's expected to focus on Apple's Netflix-like streaming service and/or its news service.

We got a hint that Apple would reveal iPad and iMac updates ahead of the event from a Saturday tweet by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, as previously reported by 9to5Mac.

"If Apple was to be planning, say, new iPad and iMac announcements for this week, it would make a real statement about how much it wants to focus its March 25th event on its news and video services," he wrote.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Back in December, we heard rumors that Apple would launch a pair of lower-priced iPad models -- a 7.9-inch model and another that's more than 10 inches -- in 2019.

