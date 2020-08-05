Apple Store celebrates its 10 year anniversary with balloon Easter egg

Angela Lang/CNET

The Apple Store app celebrated its 10th anniversary on Thursday with a balloon surprise. When you search "10 years" in the Apple Store app, a pair of balloons float up and bounce around your screen.

The Easter egg is similar to the balloon effect in messages, but the 10 year anniversary balloons let you tap on each to pop it or drag it around with your finger.

🥳 Surprise! Hidden inside the Apple Store app is a new Easter egg that celebrates the app’s 10th anniversary. Search for “10 years” and watch the balloons appears. Tap each one to pop it. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/YsGdKP8r5L — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) August 5, 2020

The Apple Store app launched in 2010 as a way to make buying Apple products online a little easier. The Cupertino, California, company has created similar Easter eggs in the past. In 2017, Apple added a "let it snow" Easter egg to celebrate the holidays.