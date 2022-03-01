Apple Stops Selling Products in Russia, Limits App Store, Apple Pay and Maps

James Martin/CNET

Apple said on Tuesday that it moved to stop sales of its products in Russia, following the country's attack on Ukraine. The tech giant said it's halting online transactions and exports to its partners in Russia in addition to other measures, including limiting Apple Pay transactions in the country. Apple also said it's disabled some features of Apple Maps in Ukraine to protect civilians.

"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," Apple said in an e-mailed statement. "We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region."

Apple joins a growing list of tech companies responding to Russia's decision to invade Ukraine last week. Others, including Meta's Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, have responded by cracking down on disinformation and reducing the online presence of Russian state-owned media outlets like RT News and Sputnik News.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who's increasingly spoken out on political issues over the years, tweeted his concerns about the violence shortly after Russia's invasion began last week.

The tech giant didn't say how long its efforts will remain in place. "We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking," the company said. "We join all those around the world who are calling for peace."