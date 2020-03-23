Angela Lang/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Over the weekend, Apple stopped limiting the number of iPhones and iPads you can buy through its online store, after briefly stopping people from buying more than two each of certain models. The restrictions applied to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max, along with the new iPad Pro models Apple unveiled last Wednesday.

It was likely due to the impact the coronavirus outbreak was having on Apple's supply chain. The company earlier shuttered all of its retail stores to limit the virus' spread.

The last time Apple imposed such limits was 2007, when the original iPhone came out, Reuters noted.

The new strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness known as COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December and has since spread around the world. As of Monday morning, it had infected more than 343,000 people and caused over 14,000 deaths globally.

Last month, Apple warned that it's likely to miss its quarterly revenue guidance due to the impact of the virus on its Chinese customers and its production facilities in the country. It also closed its retail stores in China in January, but they've since reopened.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.