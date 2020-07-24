CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple starts iPhone 11 assembly in India, report says

Some locally manufactured phones have reportedly already shipped to Apple's stores.

Apple is reportedly beginning iPhone 11 assembly in India. 

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has started assembling iPhone 11 devices at its plant near Chennai, India, according to a Friday report by TechCrunch. Some locally manufactured units have already shipped to Apple's stores, but the production yield is limited, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The move reportedly aligns with Apple's goal to increase production in India. Most iPhone models are currently produced in China. Assembling devices in India allows smartphone vendors like Apple to avoid the Indian government's import duty of around 20% on imported electronics, TechCrunch notes.

At the company's shareholder meeting earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the iPhone maker will open its first retail store in India next year.