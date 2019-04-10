CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple snags Prince Harry to work with Oprah on mental health show for TV Plus

Kensington Palace made the announcement on Prince Harry's newly launched Instagram account.

Harry and Oprah are working on the series together.

Apple already has a whole host of A-list stars working on its new streaming service, but it's about to get a further boost thanks to the addition of yet another household name: Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex is working together with Oprah Winfrey on a mental health documentary series for Apple TV Plus, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday through the royal's newly established Instagram account.

Apple unveiled its streaming service at the end of March and said that it currently has over 30 shows in production. It's designed to serve as a rival to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video and boasts a slew of celebrity names, including Jennifer Aniston, J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg.

At the launch event, which took place at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Winfrey took to the stage to share her own role in the partnership with the company. This included bringing her book club to the streaming service, as well as a documentary series called Toxic Labor, dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace. She also teased the mental health series, but didn't share many details -- and now we know why.

According to Prince Harry's Instagram, which he share with his wife Meghan Markle, he and Winfrey are co-creators and executive producers on the show, which will launch in 2020. Winfrey was one of the high-profile guests who attended the couple's wedding last year in London.

"It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times," said Prince Harry in a statement. "Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive -- sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."

We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

