Apple snags Prince Harry to work with Oprah on mental health show for TV Plus

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

Apple already has a whole host of A-list stars working on its new streaming service, but it's about to get a further boost thanks to the addition of yet another household name: Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex is working together with Oprah Winfrey on a mental health documentary series for Apple TV Plus, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday through the royal's newly established Instagram account.

Apple unveiled its streaming service at the end of March and said that it currently has over 30 shows in production. It's designed to serve as a rival to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video and boasts a slew of celebrity names, including Jennifer Aniston, J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg.

At the launch event, which took place at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Winfrey took to the stage to share her own role in the partnership with the company. This included bringing her book club to the streaming service, as well as a documentary series called Toxic Labor, dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace. She also teased the mental health series, but didn't share many details -- and now we know why.

According to Prince Harry's Instagram, which he share with his wife Meghan Markle, he and Winfrey are co-creators and executive producers on the show, which will launch in 2020. Winfrey was one of the high-profile guests who attended the couple's wedding last year in London.

"It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times," said Prince Harry in a statement. "Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive -- sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."