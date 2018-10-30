Apple Smart Keyboard Folio will make your new iPad a workstation

Sarah Tew/CNET

As expected, Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro at Tuesday's event in New York. With better graphics and more storage, it looks designed to replace your laptop. And one of its accessories will help that cause -- the Smart Keyboard Folio.

The Folio allows you to prop up your iPad at two angles. It pairs automatically with the iPad and attaches magnetically. You won't need to charge it either as the iPad keeps it running with a smart connector that transfers power.

The casing protects both the front and back of the iPad. An auto-wake feature allows you to flip open your iPad and start typing. The iPad will go back to sleep if you close the case. It doesn't have a touchpad, unfortunately.

The Smart Keyboard Folio will come in a variety of sizes suited for the different iPad Pro configurations. The model for the $799 11-inch iPad Pro will cost $199. The Keyboard for the $999 12.9 inch iPad Pro will cost $179.

Combined with the new Apple Pencil, the Keyboard Folio should allow you to use the iPad more flexibly, and the new iPad Pro has impressive specs on its own with an A12X Bionic graphics chip, Face ID and USB-C charging that can also charge out so you can give your iPhone a boost using your iPad's battery. The updated iPad Pro hits stores starting Nov. 7 along with the new Smart Keyboard Folio.

