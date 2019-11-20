Even though this year's iPhones have much-improved battery life overall, Apple has released a series of new Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max just before the holidays. Much like previous Apple-made battery cases, they have a hump on the back, connect directly to Lightning inside, can be wirelessly charged, come in black or white, and this time promise up to 50% more battery life.
The interesting part is a new dedicated camera button on the side. Per Apple, it launches the Camera app even when the iPhone is asleep, and will take quick videos when pressed and held.
At $129, these are expensive. And frankly, so far, I haven't felt the need for an extra battery with the newest iPhones. But that camera button sure is interesting. It should be added as a permanent feature to future iPhones.
More thoughts to come when we try one in person.
Discuss: Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11 and 11 Pro adds a new camera button
