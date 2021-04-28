Apple reportedly slashes AirPods production as competition from Samsung, Xiaomi intensifies

Apple has reduced planned production of its AirPods wireless earphones by up to 25-35 million units this year, or approximately 25 to 30%, as sales weaken and competition from Asian rivals intensifies, according to report published Wednesday by the Nikkei Asian Review.

Apple now plans to produce 75-85 million AirPods, compared with an earlier number of 110 million units, the report says citing sources briefed with the matter. The forecast reduction suggests demand for AirPods have been slowing following years of double-digit growth rates for shipments.

"Year-over-year growth [of Apple's hearables] slowed to 22%" this year, research firm IDC said in a March report.

"The slowing growth reflects the huge amount of adoption [of Airpods] that the market has seen in recent quarters."

The report of production cuts comes as Apple reported a stellar set of quarterly earnings that saw year-on-year revenue grow by 54% to $89.6 billion. The company's laptops and desktops clocked their best sales quarter ever during the the second fiscal quarter. That amounted to $9.1 billion in sales, higher than the iPad, Apple Watch or AirPods.

Apple launched AirPods in 2016, and has since dominated the Bluetooth true wireless headphones market. Following the launch of AirPods, Asian rivals including Samsung and Xiaomi have launched similar wireless earphones, which in the case of Xiaomi at least, are retailing for significantly less than Airpods. Xiaomi's hearable line has grown 55% since last year, according to IDC's March report.

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.