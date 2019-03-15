CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple slams Spotify's claim that it abuses its power with App Store

It says the music streaming service "wants all the benefits of a free app without being free."

Apple isn't please with Spotify's claims

Apple hit back at Spotify's EU antitrust complaint, saying it "wants all the benefits of a free app without being free."

Spotify didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

