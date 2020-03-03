Apple shares winners of iPhone night mode photo challenge

Konstantin Chalabov

Apple on Tuesday shared the six winners of its Shot on iPhone night mode challenge. The winning photos, which were captured using night mode on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, are being featured on Apple's site and Instagram page. They'll also soon be displayed on billboards around the world.

A panel of judges chose the winners from thousands of entries sent via social media and email. Judges included Malin Fezehai, Tyler Mitchell, Sarah Lee, Alexvi Li, Darren Soh, Phil Schiller, Kaiann Drance, Brooks Kraft, Jon McCormack and Arem Duplessis. Winning photographers were from countries including China, India, Russia and Spain.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted about the winners, saying, "Amazed by the magnificent images captured by the winners of our #ShotOniPhone Night mode photo challenge. Congratulations, photographers!"

Amazed by the magnificent images captured by the winners of our #ShotOniPhone Night mode photo challenge. Congratulations, photographers! https://t.co/L9V6Cr8Org pic.twitter.com/TZBJdrR89I — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 3, 2020

Night mode allows iPhone users to take better photos in low light, thanks to a new wide camera sensor. The feature automatically comes on in low-light environments. A yellow icon will appear on the screen to indicate night mode is activated.