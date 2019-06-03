CNET también está disponible en español.

WWDC: Leak reveals Apple plans to rename iOS for iPad to iPadOS

Apple may be about spin off a version of iOS specifically for the iPad.

ipad-mini-2019-analisis-6

iOS on the iPad may soon be called iPadOS

 Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple's iOS is getting a spinoff. 

A new leak spotted right before the company's WWDC developer conference seems to have revealed the new name for the iPad focused version of iOS: iPadOS. 

Spotted by a number of notable Apple followers, including developer Steve Troughton-Smith, the company appears to have revealed the new name on its developer portal. 

Apple previously called its mobile operating iPhone OS before shortening the name to iOS with the launch of iOS 4 in 2010. Apple is expected to detail its latest version of iOS, rumored to be called iOS 13, today as well.  

WWDC is set to kick off at 1 pm ET/10 am PT. Stay tuned to CNET for full coverage. 

