WWDC: Leak reveals Apple plans to rename iOS for iPad to iPadOS

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple's iOS is getting a spinoff.

A new leak spotted right before the company's WWDC developer conference seems to have revealed the new name for the iPad focused version of iOS: iPadOS.

Spotted by a number of notable Apple followers, including developer Steve Troughton-Smith, the company appears to have revealed the new name on its developer portal.

Holy crap it's true and on the dev downloads portal pic.twitter.com/gqPpTDmlOr — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 3, 2019

Apple previously called its mobile operating iPhone OS before shortening the name to iOS with the launch of iOS 4 in 2010. Apple is expected to detail its latest version of iOS, rumored to be called iOS 13, today as well.

WWDC is set to kick off at 1 pm ET/10 am PT. Stay tuned to CNET for full coverage.

