Apple's iOS is getting a spinoff.
A new leak spotted right before the company's WWDC developer conference seems to have revealed the new name for the iPad focused version of iOS: iPadOS.
Spotted by a number of notable Apple followers, including developer Steve Troughton-Smith, the company appears to have revealed the new name on its developer portal.
Apple previously called its mobile operating iPhone OS before shortening the name to iOS with the launch of iOS 4 in 2010. Apple is expected to detail its latest version of iOS, rumored to be called iOS 13, today as well.
WWDC is set to kick off at 1 pm ET/10 am PT. Stay tuned to CNET for full coverage.
Watch the WWDC keynote: What's next for the Apple universe? We'll find out today.
Pixel 3A, the cheap phone Google's needed: No water resistance and no wireless charging, but Google packs the Pixel 3A with the features that matter.
Apple iPad
Apple
-
reading•WWDC: Leak reveals Apple plans to rename iOS for iPad to iPadOS
-
Jun 3•Apple WWDC 2019 keynote: Start time, how to watch, livestream, iOS 13 and more
-
Jun 3•Apple launching Marzipan today? What you should know about iPhone apps on your Mac
-
Jun 3•Microsoft dual-screen Surface is a reality, says report
-
•See All
Discuss: WWDC: Leak reveals Apple plans to rename iOS for iPad to iPadOS
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.