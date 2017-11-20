Apple served with search warrant over Sutherland Springs shooter's phone

On Nov. 5 in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Devin Patrick Kelley walked into a tiny church armed with an AR15-style rifle and began firing into the congregation, killing 26 and injuring 20 in the worst mass shooting in the state's history. Investigators searching his vehicle afterwards found a white iPhone SE splattered with blood.

Now those Texas Rangers are seeking to obtain its data, and they've served Apple with a search warrant.

According to court records obtained by the San Antonio Express-News, the search warrant was granted on Nov. 9 for files stored locally on Kelley's phone, as well as any iCloud data that may exist on Apple's servers. It's unclear whether or not authorities have managed to retrieve any of Kelley's data to this point.

Apple's stated policy on law enforcement requests for data is that it "will only provide content in response to a search warrant issued upon a showing of probable cause." The company previously came into conflict with the FBI over requests to unlock a phone belonging to one of the gunmen involved in a 2015 mass shooting that killed 14 in San Bernadino, California. Investigators were eventually able to access that phone's data without Apple's help.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, though it has told reporters in Texas that the company does not comment on law enforcement matters.