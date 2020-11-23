Apple security chief accused of offering bribe of iPads for gun permits

James Martin/CNET

Apple's chief security officer has been charged with bribery for allegedly offering to donate hundreds of iPads to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in exchange for concealed carry weapons permits for Apple employees.

Thomas Moyer, Apple's head of global security, was indicted last week as part of a two-year investigation into the sheriff's office, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Moyer allegedly agreed to donate 200 iPads worth $70,000 to the Sheriff's Office in exchange for four permits that had been withheld from Apple employees, the District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

The deal was scuttled in August 2019 when Sheriff's Department officials involved in the scheme learned of the District Attorney's investigation into the department's concealed carry licenses, the DA's office said

Also indicted in the scheme were Santa Clara Undersheriff Rick Sung and Capt. James Jensen, who allegedly requested the bribes, the DA's office said.

Apple is headquartered in Santa Clara County, the heart of the Silicon Valley.

Security has become a key issue at tech companies in recent years as they have attracted more of the public's attention, along with threats of violence. In 2018, a suspected female shooter opened fire on employees at YouTube's headquarters in nearby San Bruno, wounding three workers before taking her own life.

Earlier this year, Apple was granted a temporary restraining order against a San Francisco man who allegedly showed up at Tim Cook's house a bottle of champagne and flowers, entered the Apple CEO's property without permission and made threatening statements.

Neither Apple nor Moyer didn't immediately responded to requests for comment.