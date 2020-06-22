CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Scribble will let you write in text fields instead of typing

Scribble will recognize your handwriting in text fields.

Apple's Scribble lets you use handwriting in text fields.

A new feature from Apple will let those using an Apple Pencil hand write into text fields on iPads, said Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, on Monday at WWDC.

During the event, Federighi talked about making handwriting as powerful as typed text. 

"Our customers tell us that once they have an Apple Pencil in their hand, they don't want to put it away," Federighi said. 

Scribble essentially converts handwriting, making it possible to, for example, write something into a search box or create a reminder, instead of typing it out. 

