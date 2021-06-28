Broadband's dirty secret: Redlining Honda Prologue electric SUV Windows 11 vs. Windows 10 Pentagon UFO report Apple TV Plus releases Foundation trailer WandaVision's new post-credits scene

Apple says keep these products a 'safe distance' away from medical devices

It's possible for magnets and electromagnetic fields to interfere with pacemakers and other medical devices when in close contact.

118-iphone-12-purple-2021

iPhone 12 models and MagSafe accessories should be kept a "safe distance" away from medical devices, Apple says.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple has expanded its list of products to keep a safe distance away from medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators due to potential magnetic interference. In a support document updated Friday, the company says the iPhone 12, Apple Watch, AirPods and other products should be kept at least 6 inches apart from medical devices, or more than 12 inches apart if wirelessly charging. 

The document, spotted earlier by MacRumors, notes that medical devices such as "implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact." The company advised people to consult with physicians and medical device makers for specific guidance. 

See also: We looked at all 7 iPhone models Apple sells to decide which is best

Here's the full list from Apple:

AirPods and charging cases

  • AirPods and Charging Case
  • AirPods and Wireless Charging Case 
  • AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
  • AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories

  • Apple Watch
  • Apple Watch bands with magnets
  • Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories

HomePod

  • HomePod 
  • HomePod mini

iPad and accessories

  • iPad
  • iPad mini
  • iPad Air
  • iPad Pro
  • iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
  • iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
  • Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPhone and MagSafe accessories

  • iPhone 12 models
  • MagSafe accessories

Mac and accessories

  • Mac mini
  • Mac Pro
  • MacBook Air
  • MacBook Pro
  • iMac
  • Apple Pro Display XDR

Beats

  • Beats Flex
  • Beats X
  • PowerBeats Pro
  • UrBeats3
Now playing: Watch this: iPad Pro 2021: Testing its most exciting features on...
13:25