Apple says keep these products a 'safe distance' away from medical devices

Apple has expanded its list of products to keep a safe distance away from medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators due to potential magnetic interference. In a support document updated Friday, the company says the iPhone 12, Apple Watch, AirPods and other products should be kept at least 6 inches apart from medical devices, or more than 12 inches apart if wirelessly charging.

The document, spotted earlier by MacRumors, notes that medical devices such as "implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact." The company advised people to consult with physicians and medical device makers for specific guidance.

Here's the full list from Apple:

AirPods and charging cases

AirPods and Charging Case

AirPods and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories

Apple Watch

Apple Watch bands with magnets

Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories

HomePod

HomePod

HomePod mini

iPad and accessories

iPad

iPad mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios

iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPhone and MagSafe accessories

iPhone 12 models

MagSafe accessories

Mac and accessories

Mac mini

Mac Pro

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Apple Pro Display XDR

Beats

Beats Flex

Beats X

PowerBeats Pro

UrBeats3