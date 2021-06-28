Apple says keep these products a 'safe distance' away from medical devices

Apple has expanded its list of products to keep a safe distance away from medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators due to potential magnetic interference. In a support document updated Friday, the company says the iPhone 12, Apple Watch, AirPods and other products should be kept at least 6 inches apart from medical devices, or more than 12 inches apart if wirelessly charging.
The document, spotted earlier by MacRumors, notes that medical devices such as "implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact." The company advised people to consult with physicians and medical device makers for specific guidance.
Here's the full list from Apple:
AirPods and charging cases
- AirPods and Charging Case
- AirPods and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Max and Smart Case
Apple Watch and accessories
- Apple Watch
- Apple Watch bands with magnets
- Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories
HomePod
- HomePod
- HomePod mini
iPad and accessories
- iPad
- iPad mini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
- iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard for iPad
iPhone and MagSafe accessories
- iPhone 12 models
- MagSafe accessories
Mac and accessories
- Mac mini
- Mac Pro
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- Apple Pro Display XDR
Beats
- Beats Flex
- Beats X
- PowerBeats Pro
- UrBeats3