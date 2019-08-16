Apple says it's responsible for 2.4 million jobs in the US

James Martin/CNET

As Apple continues to grow as a company so do the number of jobs it's responsible for, which is now in the millions. The iPhone maker not only has its own large workforce, but other companies working with Apple have to hire more employees. Last year, it was the first company to reach $1 trillion in value.

Apple says it's responsible for creating and supporting 2.4 million US jobs, according to a release Thursday. It directly employs 90,000 people with the rest of the jobs coming from suppliers, contractors and other businesses needed for Apple's products and services. On this pace, Apple says it will contribute $350 billion to the US economy by 2023.

The company didn't provide details on how it arrived at these numbers.

