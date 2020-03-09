Apple says it's OK to clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes

Angela Lang/CNET

After years of being advised not to use disinfectant wipes on our iPhones, Apple is giving the thumbs up to using some wipes to clean devices. The iPhone maker on Monday added new language to its page for cleaning Apple products that notes Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and other wipes with 70% isopropyl alcohol can be used to "gently" clean iPhones and other devices.

Here's the new language, spotted earlier by The Wall Street Journal, in full:

"Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces."

Previously, Apple said not to use "cleaning products" on iPhones, with the concern being that alcohol in disinfectant wipes could damage the phone's oleophobic (oil-repellant) and hydrophobic (water-repellent) coatings.

More to come.