Apple: FaceTime eavesdropping bug is fixed, software update coming

César Salza / CNET

Apple has closed the Group FaceTime security bug.

The company said in a statement that it fixed the vulnerability on its servers and will issue a software update to re-enable Group FaceTime next week. It also apologized to users who were affected.

The bug was another black eye for a company that prides itself on its efforts to protect its users' information. CEO Tim Cook has advocated for more privacy regulation and taken subtle shots at companies that use our data to create personalized ads.

Apple also thanked the Thompson family for discovering the bug. Michele Thompson's son found out about the vulnerability while playing Fortnite, CNET reported, and spent the week before it became publicly known trying to warn the company.

Apple said it is working on improving its process for receiving and escalating tips.

"We take the security of our products extremely seriously and we are committed to continuing to earn the trust Apple customers place in us," the company said.