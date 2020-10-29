Apple says iPhone sales fell 20% ahead of iPhone 12 launch

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple's iPhone sales plummeted 20% as consumers awaited the release of its iPhone 12 amid the continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended lives, disrupted business and slowed manufacturing across the globe.

The three months of Apple's fiscal fourth quarter included the launch of its new $599 iPad Air and $279 Apple Watch SE, but not the newest iPhones, which went on sale on Friday. The company said it tallied $26.4 billion in older iPhone sales, down more than 20% from the same time a year ago. The iPhone 12 launch was later than usual. As a result, Apple's fourth-quarter revenue, and crucially its iPhone sales, took a hit when compared to last year's figures which included more than a week of sales for the then-new iPhone 11.

All told, Apple said it notched profits of $12.7 billion, down about 7% from the same last year. That translates to 73 cents per share in profit, off $64.7 billion in overall revenue, which itself was up slightly from the $64 billion reported last year. It was also enough to beat average analyst estimates, which were 70 cents per share in profits on $63.7 billion in revenue, according to surveys published by Yahoo Finance.

Apple said it's looking toward the holiday shopping season, which will include iPhone 12 sales as well as its new Apple One service, which offers some of the company's services like its music and new fitness subscriptions, into a discounted bundle starting at $15 per month. Apple said Apple One and its workout service, Apple Fitness Plus, will be made available starting this Friday.

"Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, Apple is in the midst of our most prolific product introduction period ever, and the early response to all our new products, led by our first 5G-enabled iPhone lineup, has been tremendously positive," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. He's expected to discuss more details about the company's results on a conference call with analysts later Thursday.

Apple's stock fell nearly 4% to $110.86 after it closed regular trading up 3.7% to $115.32 per share. It's risen by about half so far this year.

Apple's latest financial disclosures are just the latest sign of how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the world economy. In the US, overall smartphone sales grew slightly in the same period after falling double digits earlier this year, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple derives most of its revenue from the sale of its iPhone family.

Broadly, the US is now preparing for the presidential election next week, during which Americans will choose their leader to manage the coronavirus and economic troubles that have followed its spread. The US GDP, a measure of America's economy, swung wildly over the past few months, making its worst quarterly drop on record earlier this year before rising more than 33% between July and Sept. All told, it fell 3.5% from the same time a year ago, before COVID-19. Analysts warn that more coronavirus-related lockdowns may set the economy back further.



As the US has grappled with rising coronavirus cases across the country, the US government has chosen not to enact further stimulus efforts after passing a series of bills earlier this year. That's led to a souring mood on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen about 6% in just this week.

That raises questions about how enthusiastically people will participate in holiday shopping this year, and whether they'll be willing to shell out for one of Apple's iPhone 12 models, which start at $799. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini are slated to launch early next month.

There's also uncertainty about whether Apple itself can produce enough supplies to keep up with any potential demand. Though Apple's considered one of the best supply chain companies in the world, it warned earlier this year iPhone sales would slow because of manufacturing issues in China. Apple watchers will likely be listening for any indications of how well Apple says it'll be able to manufacture iPhone 12 devices despite recent virus surges around the world.