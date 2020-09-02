CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple says iOS apps created 300,000 US jobs since April 2019

It says developers have adapted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Apps have been "critical" in Americans' lives during the coronavirus pandemic, Apple said. 

Apple on Wednesday highlighted the number of US jobs created by its iOS app ecosystem. It comes as Fortnite developer Epic battles the company's App Store commission rates.

The iOS app economy has created almost 300,000 new jobs since April 2019, Apple noted in a blog post, and supports more than 2.1 million US jobs across all 50 states.

