Apple says governments asked for 634 apps to be removed last year

In its latest transparency report, published Tuesday, Apple detailed that it received 80 requests from 11 countries to remove 634 apps from its App Stores from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2018. The apps in question weren't listed in the report, but Apple said most of them were taken down.

China had the most requests at 56, with 626 apps specified and 517 removed. Most of the apps were related to gambling or pornography, according to Apple's report. Other countries' requests flagged apps for issues like privacy violations, copyright infringements and illegal content.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

The biannual transparency report from Apple details how frequently governments and private parties request customer data. Its report for the first half of 2018 showed an increase in government requests for user data, but those appear to have dropped some. Globally, Apple received 29,183 device requests in the July-December period, down from the 32,342 requests it received in the first half of 2018.

