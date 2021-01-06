Samsung Neo QLED TVs Dr. Dre hospitalized with aneurysm $600 stimulus check deadline Track your stimulus check Star Wars: The High Republic Origins of sunquakes Keaton, Pattinson, Affleck to all play Batman in 2022

Apple says App Store saw record-breaking holiday spending

More than $500 million was spent on New Year's Day alone.

Apple

Apple's App Store had a record-breaking holiday season, the company said Wednesday, with customers spending more than $1.8 billion on digital goods and services in the last week of 2020. On New Year's Day alone, people spent $540 million, a new single-day record.

Apple said the spending between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve was largely driven by game sales

"We're incredibly optimistic about where we're headed, and we believe that the opportunities for developers and the creative community are endless, as are the positive and meaningful benefits to our customers," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, in a release.  

Since its launch in 2008, the company said its App Store has generated $200 billion in revenue. 