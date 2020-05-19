Apple rumored to be buying older TV shows and films to bolster TV Plus

Apple/Screenshot by Juan Garzon/CNET

Apple TV Plus could be about to get a lot more content.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the iPhone-maker has "taken pitches from Hollywood studios about licensing older content" and has already bought the rights to some older TV shows and films to add to its young streaming service.

The report does not mention which studios Apple has met with, which films or shows it has purchased or when they might be available on its platform. It does, however, note that Apple has not yet "acquired any huge franchises or blockbusters for its back catalog."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Launched last November, Apple TV Plus runs $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month and has a wide slate of original shows such as The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and See starring Jason Momoa, and films like The Banker, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie. The service recently added an OprahTalks show about COVID-19 with Oprah Winfrey, and Defending Jacob, a new series starring Chris Evans.

While looking to create a backlog of older shows and films would be switching from its focus on exclusive originals, it would make Apple TV Plus more competitive with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and upcoming streaming war entrants such as HBO Max and Peacock.

It also could provide an incentive to keep people paying for the service, which Apple gives away for one year with the purchase of new hardware.

