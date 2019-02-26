Apple reveals winners of its #ShotOniPhone photo contest

Robert Glasser/Apple

#ShotOniPhone, destined for a billboard.

Apple on Tuesday showed off the the colorful winning entries from its iPhone photography contest.

The 10 winners came Singapore, Germany, Belarus, Israel and the US. Winning photos were shot on the iPhone 7, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, "showcasing the quality of cameras across the line," the company said in a blog post.

The Cupertino, California, company chose from photos with the #ShotOniPhone tag on Twitter, Instagram, Weibo and email.

The 11-person panel of judges was made up of professional photographers and Apple executives. The company's product management and marketing boss Kaiann Drance weighed in on the shot at the top this story.

"Gorgeous dynamic range that looks to have benefited from our Smart HDR feature," he said of German contest winner Robert Glasser's iPhone 7 shot. "There's detail throughout the photo in the meadow, trees and clouds. Beautiful deep sky and pleasing color overall."

The photo of the colourful apartment building was taken by Alex Jiang from the US on an iPhone XS Max.

"The narrative in architecture. There is actually life behind the surface of an average apartment building in an unknown city. Vivid colors and a perfect composition with the basketball board right in the middle! Great eye," said iPhone photographer Annet de Graaf.

Elizabeth Scarrott, also from the US, took the shot of the child with the mountain in the background on an iPhone 8 Plus.

"Nice portrait and use of background to provide context. The placement of the child's face is in an optimal place -- lining her up so the background directly behind her is clean and not distracting," said former Barack Obama presidential photographer Pete Souza.

"The setting is a familiar -- I've probably stood in this exact spot. But the picture is not like any I've seen from this location."

By entering, the winners granted Apple rights to use their photos for a year -- so expect to see these blown-up versions of these shots on a billboard near you soon.