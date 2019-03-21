Fresh off announcing its refreshed iPads, iMac and second-generation AirPods and ahead of the expected reveal of its streaming service next Monday, Apple is doing a little spring cleaning in its accessories department.
It added a few colorful options to its iPhone case and Apple Watch band lineup, under the Seasonal Colors banner, as previously reported by MacRumors.
Discuss: Apple reveals spring-themed Watch bands, iPhone cases
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.