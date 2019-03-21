CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple reveals spring-themed Watch bands, iPhone cases

All the pastel colors of spring can be yours.

Apple refreshed its accessories for spring.

Fresh off announcing its refreshed iPads, iMac and second-generation AirPods and ahead of the expected reveal of its streaming service next Monday, Apple is doing a little spring cleaning in its accessories department.

It added a few colorful options to its iPhone case and Apple Watch band lineup, under the Seasonal Colors banner, as previously reported by MacRumors.

