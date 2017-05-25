Apple reveals belief in reincarnation

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

You might find this confusing.

Earth Day was last month. You missed it? How could you?

Yet on Thursday, Apple released an ad that reeks of Earth Day spirit. Perhaps the company wants to be seen as the Church of Latter Earth Day Saints.

Here we have more tales of Liam, the robot that takes apart old iPhones so that their parts can live another day.

Apple asks a positively existential question here, one you've likely asked yourself: "Does my iPhone believe in reincarnation?"

It seems that it does. Or, at least, that parts of it do.

The ad explains how Liam creates perfectly separated iPhone parts. So Apple tries to put them back into the company's supply chain. Oh, that's why my iPhone is so slow?

Still, the goal is for Apple not to have to extract any more raw materials. Recently, the company declared that its aim is to make all its phones from recycled materials.

I'm not sure how widespread the belief in reincarnation might be at Apple.

So I asked Siri whether she believed in it. She replied, "I believe for every drop of rain that falls, a flower grows." They're very strange at Apple these days.

Indeed, I couldn't quite believe what Siri had replied. So I asked her the same question again. This time, she said, "I don't believe that I have beliefs."

Now that sounds nearer the truth.

