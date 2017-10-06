Apple reveals hundreds of new emoji for iOS 11.1

Apple

Apple has announced that hundreds of new emoji will be available in the iOS 11.1 update.

The new icons include more emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, clothing options, food types, animals and mythical creatures. You'll also get characters announced on World Emoji Day, such as "Woman with Headscarf," "Bearded Person," and "Breastfeeding."

"The new emoji are designed to reveal every detail and adapted from approved characters in Unicode 10. iOS 11.1," Apple said in a statement.

For those of you desperate to see the new emoji as soon as possible, you can check them out in next week's public beta previews. No specific date has been set for the official release.