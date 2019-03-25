Apple Pay hits 10 billion transactions in 2019

Apple customers have used Apple Pay for 10 billion transactions this year, Apple said it at its event held Monday at the Steve Jobs Theater on its new campus, called Apple Park. Tim Cook announced the number while promoting new Apple payment services.
What's more, 1 billlion people downloaded games from App Store, and more than half a billion people visit the App Store each week, said Ann Thai, who heads products for the App Store.
Apple, which became the US' first trillion-dollar company last year, has been struggling in recent months due to a decline in iPhone sales. As people keep their devices longer or opt for competitors' phones, as is increasingly the case in China, Apple has looked to grow its operations beyond the iPhone.
Apple's services business, which includes the App Store and Apple Music, has been soaring thanks to all of us who own the 1.4 billion active Apple devices out there. In the December quarter, Apple's services business revenue jumped 19 percent to a record $10.9 billion. Apple Music now has over 50 million paid subscribers, and across all of its services, Apple has 360 million subscribers, up 120 million from the previous year.
