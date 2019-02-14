Apple resumes selling certain iPhones in Germany after ban

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 will be on sale in Germany again, though now with Qualcomm chips.

On Thursday, Apple said it'll resume sales of the older iPhone models at its German stores. They had been banned in December amid a patent dispute with Qualcomm. Reuters earlier reported the news.

Apple will stop using chips from Intel in the older devices in order to comply with a German court decision.

"To ensure all iPhone models can again be available to customers in Germany, we have no choice but to stop using Intel chips and ship our phones with Qualcomm chips in Germany," said an Apple spokeswoman in an email. "Qualcomm is working to eliminate competition by any means they can, harming consumers and stifling industry innovation along the way."

Qualcomm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This comes after Qualcomm won a patent infringement lawsuit against Apple in December. A Munich court ruled that Apple had to halt sales of iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 in Germany over infringement of Qualcomm's technology for power savings in smartphones.

Apple and Qualcomm have been fighting over patents since 2017, a battle that led the iPhone maker to switch to chips from Intel. In a separate patent case in January, a German court dismissed Qualcomm's suit against Apple over technology related to smartphone voltage. The US Patent and Trademark Office also said in January that it'll review Qualcomm patents in its cases against Apple.

The newer iPhone XS models and iPhone XR, which weren't part of the German ban, will continue to use Intel chips.

