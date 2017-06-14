Apple reportedly working to make your medical history mobile

Josh Lowensohn/CNET

How would you like to have your entire medical and health history at your fingertips -- literally?

No more making multiple calls to get your records -- all of your doctor visits, lab results and prescriptions available on your phone, so that you can share the data with new physicians at a moment's notice? Sound pretty handy?

Apple reportedly thinks so.

The tech titan is in talks with developers, hospitals and other industry groups about bringing data such as detailed lab results and allergy lists to the iPhone, CNBC reported Wednesday. Such an initiative, involving a centralized management system like what Apple has with iTunes, could help overcome technical barriers that often hamper effective sharing of patient information among health professionals.

Apple has had its sights set on the health industry for some time. In 2014, Apple introduced HealthKit, a framework designed for developers to create apps that can gather and share medical information about its users. Apple has reportedly shifted its focus to turning the app bundle into a full-fledged diagnostic tool that could interpret fitness and health data in order to offer medical advice.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about what VR is and how it'll affect your life.



Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.