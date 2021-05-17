Apple reportedly working on noise-canceling Beats Studio earbuds

David Carnoy/CNET

Apple might release its AirPods 3 this week, but a report says the iPhone maker is also working on another set of earbuds in the Beats brand. Called the Beats Studio Buds in the iOS 14.6 RC release notes available Monday for developers, these new earbuds reportedly come with a "Hey, Siri" feature, instant pairing and noise-canceling, according to a report from 9to5Mac Monday.

Not much else is known about the Beats Studios Buds, including if that will be the official name when they come out. Last year, Apple released its Beats Powerbeat Pro, which are bulkier than the AirPods although have a better sound.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.