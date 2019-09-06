Siri is apparently in favor of "equality," but won't say the word "feminism." Apple suggested that developers working on an internal project to rewrite its digital voice assistant to "deflect" questions about sensitive topics, the Guardian reported Friday.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Apple reportedly tweaked Siri's responses to sensitive subjects like feminism, #MeToo
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.