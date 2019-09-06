CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Home

Apple reportedly tweaked Siri's responses to sensitive subjects like feminism, #MeToo

Developers who rewrote Apple's voice assistant were advised to offer neutral responses to questions about certain topics, according to the Guardian.

iphone11-fan-2

Apple's Siri voice assistant was rewritten to avoid the word feminism.

 Viva Tung / CNET

Siri is apparently in favor of "equality," but won't say the word "feminism." Apple suggested that developers working on an internal project to rewrite its digital voice assistant to "deflect" questions about sensitive topics, the Guardian reported Friday. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple

Next Article: The best back-to-school laptop deals