Apple tightens its grip on remote work, report says

Apple expects its employees to start returning to the office in September, and now the company is reportedly clamping down further on remote work. Some employees are saying it's even harder to get remote work approved since Apple decided to go ahead with its hybrid plan, according to a Thursday report.

Apple's corporate culture is well known throughout Silicon Valley as secretive, with the iPhone maker often requiring employees to be on site. But there were some exceptions and some teams were more lenient about remote work, according to The Verge. Now, though, some of these previous exceptions are no longer being allowed, the news outlet said.

In June, Apple told employees it expects them to be in the office at least three days a week. Employees reportedly pushed back on this plan, asking CEO Tim Cook for more flexibility. Apple reportedly dismissed the request and told employees that "in-person collaboration is essential to our culture and our future."

Some Apple employees have said they plan to quit due to the hybrid work policy, The Verge reported, citing messages in a company Slack channel.

Apple isn't the only tech company grappling with plans to return to the office following the COVID-19 pandemic. Google, which similarly is asking most employees to be in office three days a week, has frustrated employees with what they say are inflexible and opaque remote work policies. Last month, Facebook extended remote work options to all its employees, and Twitter has said all employees will have the option to work from home permanently.

