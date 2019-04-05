CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Apple reportedly scammed out of nearly $900K by students' iPhone scam

Two students allegedly tricked Apple into replacing more than 1,000 fake iPhones with real ones, then sold them.

CHINA-POLITICS-TRADE-INVESTMENTS

Apple was allegedly duped out of more than 1,000 iPhones.

 Greg Baker / AFP/Getty Images

A pair of Chinese engineering students studying in Oregon allegedly scammed Apple out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, a report said.

Yangyang Zhou and Quan Jiang are accused of bringing thousands of counterfeit iPhones into the US from Hong Kong as a part of the scam, as previously reported by The Oregonian.

They allegedly send the fakes to Apple, complaining that they wouldn't turn on, and getting fresh, real iPhones in return under the company's warranty system. Those genuine devices were then sent abroad and sold for hundreds of dollars, with Jiang and Zhou getting a cut of the profits, according to court documents.

Those documents note that 1,493 of the 3,069 warranty claims netted a replacement iPhone, and Apple estimated that it $895,800 as a result.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple

Next Article: Amazon, Google, AI and us: Are we too close for comfort?