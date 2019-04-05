Apple reportedly scammed out of nearly $900K by students' iPhone scam

Greg Baker / AFP/Getty Images

A pair of Chinese engineering students studying in Oregon allegedly scammed Apple out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, a report said.

Yangyang Zhou and Quan Jiang are accused of bringing thousands of counterfeit iPhones into the US from Hong Kong as a part of the scam, as previously reported by The Oregonian.

They allegedly send the fakes to Apple, complaining that they wouldn't turn on, and getting fresh, real iPhones in return under the company's warranty system. Those genuine devices were then sent abroad and sold for hundreds of dollars, with Jiang and Zhou getting a cut of the profits, according to court documents.

Those documents note that 1,493 of the 3,069 warranty claims netted a replacement iPhone, and Apple estimated that it $895,800 as a result.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.