Apple reportedly producing new Mac Pros in China instead of US

Apple's new Mac Pro made its debut during this year's WWDC. While its cheese grater grill and $999 stand didn't win over everyone in the audience, fans did like the return of a traditional computer tower design with an impressive amount of power. One other big difference with the latest entry into the Mac lineup, it reportedly won't be made in America.

Apple will build the Mac Pro in China, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Friday. The Mac maker reportedly contracted Quanta Computer to make the $6,000 computer in a factory near Shanghai. The previous model of the Mac Pro from 2013 was one of the few Apple products made in the US.

The move comes after Apple sent a letter to the Office of the United States Trade Representative saying tariffs from a US trade war with China would hurt the company's ability to compete globally. The company is also exploring the idea of moving 30% of its iPhone production out of China.

Apple and Quanta Computer didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.