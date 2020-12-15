Apple reportedly plans to boost iPhone production in first half of 2021

Richard Peterson/CNET

Apple reportedly wants to increase iPhone production by roughly 30% year over year, due in part to strong demand for the company's first 5G phones. Apple plans to produce up to 96 million iPhones for the first half of 2021, according to a report Tuesday from Nikkei Asian Review, citing unnamed sources. The production boost will reportedly include iPhone 12 models, as well as the older iPhone 11 line and iPhone SE.

Apple unveiled its iPhone 12 lineup during a virtual online event in October. The lineup includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which all feature 5G connectivity, a magnetic backing branded as MagSafe that can attach to a number of accessories and a ceramic display that promises to be more durable.

Demand for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max -- the two higher-end models of the phone -- has been stronger than estimated, an unnamed Apple supplier told Nikkei. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini went on sale in November, about three weeks later than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During Apple's latest earnings report, Apple CEO Tim Cook said initial data points on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro suggested the company would see growth in key markets, including China.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.