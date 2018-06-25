Apple reportedly plans high-end AirPods, new HomePod for 2019

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple may be stepping up its sound game.

High-end AirPods, a new HomePod and over-ear headphones are coming as soon as next year, reported Bloomberg.

The new AirPods will have noise-cancellation and water resistance features, though you won't be able to swim with them, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The new AirPods will also have increased Bluetooth range and could come with a heart-rate monitor like the Apple Watch. A wireless charging case compatible with the upcoming AirPower charger is also reportedly in development.

Apple debuted its wireless earbuds in December 2016. The new earbuds will likely cost more than the current $159, according to Bloomberg.

Apple is planning to launch studio-quality over-ear headphones as well, in order to compete with Bose and Sennheiser as a higher-end alternative to the Beats line, reported Bloomberg. The company is also reportedly working on a new HomePod, its Siri-powered smart speaker that competes with the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

