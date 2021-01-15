Apple reportedly planning a major overhaul of its iMac line of desktop computers

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple may be getting ready to revamp its iMac line of desktop computers, according to a report Friday from Bloomberg. The iconic all-in-one computers will reportedly get slimmer black boarders around their 21.5- and 27-inch screens, a reduction of the aluminum "chin" that extends below the screen area and an overall boxier design, similar to Apple's Pro Display XDR monitor that was released last year.

The new report, which cites anonymous sources, surfaces as Apple is moving to replace processors manufactured by Intel with its own Apple Silicon-branded chips across the entire Mac computer line, which includes MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lines of laptop computers.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.