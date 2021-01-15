Biden's $400B vaccination plan Galaxy S21 preorders Google Doodle celebrates basketball inventor Drivers License breaks Spotify records WandaVision review Oculus Quest multiuser support Track your stimulus check

Apple reportedly planning a major overhaul of its iMac line of desktop computers

The sleek aluminum machines have hardly changed since they were redesigned in 2009.

Sources tell Bloomberg that Apple is working on an update to its iMac line of desktop computers, with design elements borrowed from last year's Pro Display XDR.

Apple may be getting ready to revamp its iMac line of desktop computers, according to a report Friday from Bloomberg. The iconic all-in-one computers will reportedly get slimmer black boarders around their 21.5- and 27-inch screens, a reduction of the aluminum "chin" that extends below the screen area and an overall boxier design, similar to Apple's Pro Display XDR monitor that was released last year. 

The new report, which cites anonymous sources, surfaces as Apple is moving to replace processors manufactured by Intel with its own Apple Silicon-branded chips across the entire Mac computer line, which includes MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lines of laptop computers.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

