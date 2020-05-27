Apple reportedly nabs Scorcese film starring DiCaprio and De Niro

Kevin Winter/ Getty Images

Apple has reportedly been brought onboard to help produce Martin Scorcese's adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon, an American crime thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Variety reported Wednesday that Apple will finance the picture in partnership with Paramount Pictures, which will distribute the movie. (Disclosure: Paramount is owned by CNET parent ViacomCBS.)

It wasn't immediately clear if the movie would also be included on Apple's streaming service, Apple TV Plus, which has created plenty of original content but still has some catching up to do against Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. A deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, Variety reported.

The movie is based on a 2017 nonfiction book of the same name by American journalist David Grann that investigates a series of murders of wealthy Osage Indians in Oklahoma in the early 1920s.

This is the second major movie acquisition Apple has made this month. Apple announced on May 19 that Apple TV Plus will stream Greyhound, a World War II epic starring Tom Hanks about a convoy of ships battling U-Boats.

Neither Apple nor Paramount immediately respond to requests for comment.