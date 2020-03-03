Apple could be working on six mini-LED products for release in 2020 and 2021. As part of that collection, the tech giant is likely planning a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 7.9-inch iPad mini, a 10.2-inch iPad and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, MacRumors reported Tuesday citing a note by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
According to Kuo's note, the research and development of these products is "unaffected by the COVID-19," despite Apple CEO Tim Cook saying last month that the availability of iPhones and AirPods could be affected by the coronavirus spread across the globe.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Apple reportedly developing six new Mac computers and iPads
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.