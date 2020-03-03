Apple reportedly developing six new Mac computers and iPads

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple could be working on six mini-LED products for release in 2020 and 2021. As part of that collection, the tech giant is likely planning a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini, a 10.2-inch iPad and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, MacRumors reported Tuesday citing a note by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to Kuo's note, the research and development of these products is "unaffected by the COVID-19," despite Apple CEO Tim Cook saying last month that the availability of iPhones and AirPods could be affected by the coronavirus spread across the globe.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.