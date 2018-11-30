Apple reportedly removed 718 apps from the Chinese App Store in the last few days.
The iPhone maker swept out the apps because their developers pushed updates without its permission, The Telegraph reported Thursday, citing local reports.
Apple warned developers against updating iOS apps without its permission in early 2017. The banned apps included Sogou's search engine and maps, online retailer Pinduodo and car sharing service Togo Car.
The Cupertino, California, company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
It's not the first time Apple has cracked down on rule-breakers in China, which has a very different app ecosystem than most of the world. Back in August, Apple pulled thousands of "illegal" gambling apps following intense criticism by state-run media.
The Chinese market makes up nearly 40 percent of the App Store's revenue, analysts at Macquarie Research reported earlier this year, so it's important for Apple to maintain control over its content.
CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: This is the place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.
Apple's best-seller: The iPhone XR has been the top-selling iPhone since its launch.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: Great phone. Nice camera. But wait for iPhone XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Apple
-
reading•Apple reportedly cuts over 700 apps from Chinese App Store
-
Nov 30•Apple says the iPhone XR is a winner, US Army makes deal with Microsoft
-
Nov 30•Galaxy S10 specs, price and release date rumors: 6 cameras? 5G? 3 new phones?
-
Nov 30•22 great phones with headphone jacks you can buy right now
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple reportedly cuts over 700 apps from Chinese App Store
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.