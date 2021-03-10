Apple reportedly cuts iPhone 12 Mini production for early 2021

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple is cutting component orders for the iPhone 12 Mini for the first half of the year, Nikkei reported Wednesday. It may reduce production of the 5G device by more than 70% until the end of June, it noted.

The company has apparently reduced orders for all iPhones in that period by around 20%, compared to its plans at the end of 2020. Production levels for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max haven't been cut nearly as much as their smaller counterpart, the Japanese financial newspaper reported.

However, the company's production plans for the first half of the year, around 75 million units, are still greater than the same period last year and it aims to build 230 million iPhones in 2021 -- an increase of 11% over 2020, according to Nikkei.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.