Apple is considering moving between 15% and 30% of all iPhone production out of China and has asked its major suppliers to weigh up the costs, a report says. The move was caused by US-China trade tensions, Nikkei reported Wednesday.
China had said back in May that it would impose a 25% tariff on US goods in retaliation against President Donald Trump's plan to increase tariffs on products imported from China. Analysts have forecast the cost of iPhones to increase by up to 14% as a result -- though Apple CEO Tim Cook in June said he "doesn't anticipate" this happening.
"The Chinese have not targeted Apple at all, and I don't anticipate that happening, to be honest," Cook said. "I'm hoping that doesn't happen ... the truth is, the iPhone is made everywhere. It's made everywhere. And so, a tariff on the iPhone would hurt all of those countries, but the one that would be hurt the most is this one."
Citing "several people," Nikkei reported Wednesday that Apple wants to rely less heavily on China for its phones even if another Chinese tariff doesn't hit, however.
"With or without the final round of the $300 billion tariff, Apple is following the big trend [to diversify production]," one person reportedly told Nikkei.
It comes a week after reports that Apple was preparing to move production outside of China if the trade war escalates.
According to Bloomberg, Apple's Taiwanese manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry, or Foxconn, can make enough iPhones to meet the needs of Apple's US market outside China. Foxconn semiconductor division chief Young Liu reportedly told investors earlier in June that 25% of its production capacity is outside the mainland.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.
Best power banks and battery packs for Android devices: Looking for a pocket-size power bank for charging your Android smartphone on the go? Here are some top picks.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: A few luxury upgrades over the XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Apple
-
reading•Apple reportedly considers moving 30% of all iPhone production out of China
-
Jun 19•NBA Draft 2019: How to watch live, start time, draft order and top picks
-
Jun 19•Apple expands repairs to nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores in US
-
Jun 19•The most adorable piece of nostalgia you don’t need
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple reportedly considers moving 30% of all iPhone production out of China
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.