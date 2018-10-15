Apple reportedly buys Asaii, a startup hunting for the 'next Justin Bieber'

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple may be looking to spin some new music. The iPhone maker has acquired music analytics startup Asaii, according to an Axios report Sunday.

Asaii builds tools for the music industry and say on its website that its "algorithms are able to find the next Justin Bieber, before anyone else." The company also offers software that's able to power music recommendations and create playlists.

The deal was worth less than $100 million, an unnamed source told Axios. In addition to boosting Apple Music recommendations, the move could help it challenge Spotify's efforts to work with smaller artists and music labels, according to Axios.

Apple declined to comment. Asaii didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple Music and Spotify have emerged as the leaders in the race to dominate subscription music. Spotify remains the biggest streaming service in both listeners and subscribers, but Apple Music has taken the lead in the US. With similar music libraries, both companies are looking for ways differentiate themselves. Last week, Apple linked up with Genius to provide lyrics to "thousands" of songs on Apple Music.