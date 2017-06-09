Apple reportedly bans Pepe the Frog game from App Store

Matt Furie/ Tumblr

It looks like Pepe the Frog is not welcome on the Apple App Store.

The meme has become a symbol for the so-called alt-right, a white nationalist movement, and Apple considers images of the frog examples of "objectionable content," according to a report Friday by Motherboard.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Redddit user named MrSnrhms on Thursday posted a screenshot of a response from a member of Apple's App Review Board, saying that the app violated Apple's guidelines. The app is a game called Pepe Scream, which looks similar to the game Flappy Bird.

Pepe was co-opted to become a symbol of white nationalism sometime in 2015. Last fall, the meme was designated a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League. In March, Pepe's creator Matt Furie "killed" off the character in a comic strip.

As of this writing, Pepe Scream is available on Google's Play Store. The search giant didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the app.