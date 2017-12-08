Patricia Puentes/CNET

Apple might be adding another notch onto its acquisition belt.

The iPhone-maker is acquiring Shazam, the popular music recognition app, according to TechCrunch. The report suggests that it's adding the app to its portfolio in order to bolster Apple Music functionality.

London-based Shazam, whose app can also identify movies and TV shows, is expected to sell for "nine figures" or "around £300 million ($401 million)," according to TechCrunch's sources.

The claims are unconfirmed. Neither Apple nor Shazam immediately responded to a request for comment.