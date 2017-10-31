Apple removes 3 Macs from repair support

Apple

Apple named three Macs either obsolete or vintage Tuesday, designations that mean the gadget giant will no longer repair or provide replacement parts for them, according to a report on 9to5Mac.

The report also noted that Apple's extended warranty offer for 2012 MacBook Pros with Retina displays is over. Some models of that laptop were dogged with their display's anti-reflective coating rubbing off, known in Apple follower circles as "Staingate."

The company classified its 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs from late 2009 as obsolete, a designation that Apple applies to products five years after it is last manufactured. The company's mid-2011 Mac mini was named "vintage," which is a classification that provides support for the devices for an additional two years because of legal reasons in Turkey and California.

