Apple releases iOS 14.4 with iPhone camera improvements

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNET

Apple released on Tuesday iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4, the latest software update for iPhones and iPads and the fourth update since the arrival of iOS 14 last summer. Relatively small in scope, the update delivers a few tweaks to your phone's camera and Bluetooth capabilities, along with a cadre of other bug fixes.

On the camera front, iOS 14.4 will allow your iPhone to recognize smaller QR codes than before, and it also enables new warnings for cases where Apple can't recognize the camera on an iPhone 12 as a first-party camera from Apple, which would presumably only come into play if you needed to have the phone altered or repaired. One of the bug fixes also promises to eliminate image artifacts in HDR photos taken with the iPhone 12 Pro.

As for Bluetooth, you'll now be able to specify which type of audio device you're connecting to, whether that's a speaker, a car stereo, a pair of headphones or even a hearing aid. The aim is to ensure that audio levels automatically match the device you're connecting with your phone.

The update arrives as Apple prepares to kick off Black History Month by highlighting Black creators and developers in the App Store throughout February, along with curated content on Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple Books. Earlier Tuesday, Apple announced new limited-edition Black Unity Collection sports bands for the Apple Watch Series 6.

To download and install the update, open your iPhone settings and tap General, then Software Update.