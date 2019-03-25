Monday's Apple event introduced TV and services, but alongside it came a new version of iOS, too.
iOS 12.2, available for iPhones and iPads, introduces some key features: it brings Apple's new subscription news service, Apple News Plus, which is only available in the US and Canada for now.
iOS 12.2 is also necessary to set up the imminently arriving "Hey Siri"-enabled new AirPods, and includes support for the Logitech Crayon on Apple's iPad Pros and other iPad models. There are new emoji (hello owl, warthog, shark). iOS 12.2 also introduces iPhone/iPad support for AirPlay and HomeKit via new enabled non-Apple TVs and devices.
Other features:
- New dedicated TV controls in Control Center and Lock Screen, and improved AirPlay controls
- Siri support for playing movies or shows on Apple TV, using your iPhone or iPad
The update's features were pretty well-known since the iOS version became available as a beta for developers.
Everything Apple announced today: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.
Apple TV Channel's streaming service is here: Get ready for another way to watch your shows in an already crowded battle for your views.
Apple
-
reading•Apple releases iOS 12.2 with Apple News Plus and support for new AirPods
-
Mar 25•Big Bird wants to help your kids learn to code on Helpsters
-
Mar 25•Apple Card: After mocking credit cards, Apple creates one
-
Mar 25•Kumail Nanjiani's Little America Apple series to look at immigrant life
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple releases iOS 12.2 with Apple News Plus and support for new AirPods
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.